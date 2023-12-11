Qatar Museums Participates In COP28

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) participated in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE, showcasing its 'unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship, innovation, and sustainability on a global platform,' a statement said Monday.

"QM stands as a beacon of progress, recognised for its continuous efforts in environmental conservation. The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first museum in the Middle East and Asia to attain carbon neutrality certification for the reporting period of January to December 2021. This accomplishment highlights QM's dedication to sustainability within the cultural sector," it was explained.

As part of its engagement at COP28, QM delivered a presentation about its influential role in the international dialogue on climate action and provided insights into the journey towards carbon neutrality and its pivotal contributions to global sustainability.

In a press statement, QM acting CEO Mohammed al-Rumaihi said:“We are honoured to participate in COP28, exemplifying our resolute commitment to environmental sustainability. As we stand on this global platform, we aspire to not only share our achievements but to inspire others, driving meaningful change through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions. This conference signifies not just a milestone but a reaffirmation of our pledge to lead by example and catalyse a global shift towards a more sustainable world for generations to come.”

Eng Dhabya Jamal Sayar, director of Facilities Management at QM, added:“Qatar Museums' achievements in sustainability mirrors our steadfast dedication to setting new benchmarks in the cultural sector. We take this responsibility with utmost devotion towards continuing our legacy in ensuring sustainable practices and upholding environmental commitment.”

