Trucks Moving Across Border With Hungary, Blockade Now Demonstrative - Customs Officers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The movement of trucks across the border with Hungary is not hampered. The blockade of the border by the Hungarians is currently demonstrative.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Zakarpattia Customs Viktoriya Sengetovska in a comment to the Ukrinform correspondent.

"Following a meeting with representatives of the neighboring party, as of 1 p.m., the demonstration announced by Hungarian carriers began. Currently, there is no blocking of the border," she said.

Also, customs officers do not record any obstacles to truck traffic, the spokeswoman added.

At the same time, the Slovaks, who promised to start blocking the border at 3 p.m., warned Zakarpattia customs officers that they would not allow Ukrainian trucks to enter Slovakia.

As Ukrinform reported, today, December 11, Polish carriers finished blocking the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. Currently, traffic through this checkpoint on the border with Poland is free.

On November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, abolished by the agreement with the EU, by June 30, 2024.

On December 1, Slovakian carriers joined the Polish border blockade. They started blocking truck traffic through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Uzhhorod. On the evening of December 4, this action ended, and the checkpoint on the Slovak-Ukrainian border was unblocked.