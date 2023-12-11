Zelensky Begins Visit To United States With Meeting With Military Elite

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has begun the official part of his working visit to the United States on Monday with a speech at the National Defense University, which trains the military elite of the United States and 153 other countries.

An Ukrinform correspondent reported from the scene that President Zelensky thanked the U.S. government and military leadership for the support already provided to Ukraine. He also emphasized that Russia continues to pose danger to Europe and the democratic world.

"Putin must be defeated," Zelensky stressed.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also addressed the audience.

On Monday, the President of Ukraine is expected to meet with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. In addition, he will speak separately with representatives of business and analytical institutions.

As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on a two-day working visit. On Tuesday, he will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, as well as members of Congress.