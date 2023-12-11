Minister: Jordan Has Potential To Become Regional Green Hydrogen Hub

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 11 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said Monday that Jordan has tremendous potential to become a regional hub for green hydrogen exports.In line with the development in the global energy transition, Jordan embarked on drawing up a road map for policies and setting up a regulatory framework to attract investments in green hydrogen production and marketing the Kingdom as a regional hub for exporting hydrogen, and green ammonia and methanol products, he said at the opening of the 12th Arab Energy Conference.He told the conference on Arab countries' efforts to address energy security challenges that Jordan signed 13 memoranda of understanding with international firms to prepare studies in this regard, pointing to the Kingdom's enormous potential in generating renewable energy, including its geographical location and skilled manpower.He called for integrated Arab action to turn the Arab world into a major green energy producer to cover its needs and export the surplus to other consumers."This requires collective action by Arab countries to localize industries linked to clean energy projects, develop this industry through various supply chains, enhance innovation and technology and attract investments in this field through green electricity generation projects, energy storage, hydrogen production and other related industries," he said.