Energycap Recognized As A Leader In Energy Management Software By Independent Research Firm

Image Caption: EnergyCAP recognized as a leader in Verdantix Green Quadrant.

Tom Patterson, CEO of EnergyCAP, remarked on this achievement:“Being recognized by Verdantix as a leader in energy management software is a reflection of our team's dedication and the innovative strides we have made in the industry. Our focus has always been on providing solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of our clients, and this recognition is a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to advancing energy management and sustainability practices globally.”

The Verdantix Green Quadrant report offers a comprehensive analysis of top EMS vendors, providing a detailed, fact-based comparison. EnergyCAP distinguished itself in this rigorous analysis, which included live product demonstrations and a multifaceted evaluation process.

EnergyCAP's responses to the Verdantix questionnaire highlighted the robustness and versatility of its software solution suite.

With over 40 years of experience in energy & utility bill management, EnergyCAP has significantly broadened its product offering following a private equity acquisition in 2021. The company acquired energy management and monitoring provider Wattics in 2022 and launched our financial grade greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting solution, EnergyCAP CarbonHub, in 2023. The suite of solutions – EnergyCAP SmartAnalytics (formerly Wattics), EnergyCAP UtilityManagement, and EnergyCAP CarbonHub – integrate seamlessly to manage energy, cost, and carbon data from the portfolio level down to the asset and device level in a single platform.

EnergyCAP excels in all six functionalities assessed by Verdantix, earning a score above 1.0 in each category. EnergyCAP UtilityManagement is particularly noteworthy, scoring a 2.0 due to advanced automated bill processing, direct utility provider connections, and an intuitive interface for bill and contract visualization. The interaction between EnergyCAP SmartAnalytics and EnergyCAP UtilityManagement offers bill validation and enables energy and cost predictions through a cross-package machine learning algorithm. EnergyCAP also achieves a high score for carbon management, with comprehensive carbon accounting and reporting functionality, supported by a global catalogue of emissions factors.

“EnergyCAP's integration of utility bill data management, real-time energy intelligence, and finance grade carbon accounting into a single platform demonstrates a comprehensive approach to energy, cost, and sustainability data management. These features make it well-suited to address the diverse and evolving needs of energy and sustainability professionals.” said Harry Wilson of Verdantix.

“Our placement in the Verdantix Green Quadrant is a reflection of our commitment to excellence and our mission of helping customers better manage their finite resources to create a more sustainable world,” added Tom Patterson.

About EnergyCAP:

EnergyCAP is a leading provider of energy and sustainability enterprise resource planning (ERP), empowering customers with full control and understanding of their energy & sustainability data to reduce their carbon footprint and drive savings. For over forty years, thousands of public and private institutions have been using EnergyCAP to streamline accounting processes, reduce resource consumption, and identify opportunities for sustainable operations. EnergyCAP helps customers who are drowning in paper bills, manual processes, and cumbersome spreadsheets and enables them to execute, analyze, and report on the energy and decarbonization projects needed to create a more sustainable world. Visit Energycap to learn more.

