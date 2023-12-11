T-Mobile Responds To Devastating Tennessee Tornadoes

(MENAFN- 3BL) Update: December 10, 2023

T-Mobile's Community Support team will be visiting the following locations on Monday, December 11, to offer Wi-Fi and critical supplies including blankets, device charging, portable battery packs and charging cables:



Mosaic Church, 1020 Garrettsburg Rd, Clarksville, TN 37042 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT T-Mobile Store, 2644 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., Clarksville, TN 37040 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. CT

December 10, 2023

Our hearts are with those impacted by a series of tornadoes that wreaked havoc in middle Tennessee Saturday night, causing widespread destruction in Montgomery, Sumner and Davidson counties. As the affected communities begin rebuilding, T-Mobile is working to ensure critical connectivity is available and providing support for our customers during this crucial period:



T-Mobile's Community Support teams mobilized early this morning to bring supplies to Clarksville. Emergency response vehicles will offer free Wi-Fi, charging stations, charging cables and more.

Our network has minimal impact but a small number of sites in the Hendersonville corridor where the tornadoes hit are currently down due to local power outages. Our Emergency Management teams will work to restore impacted sites as conditions safely allow, including transporting generators to the area, and will continue to closely monitor. The T-Mobile Emergency Response Team is engaging with numerous state and local officials, first responders and organizations. Agencies needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ... .

