Right Of Return Of Western Azerbaijanis Discussed At International Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Deputy Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Kamal
Jafarov represents the community at a high-level event on the
occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of
Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland, December 11-12, Azernews reports.
K. Jafarov, who took part in the discussions within the
framework of the event, spoke about the expulsion of Azerbaijanis
from Armenia and emphasized that ensuring their right to return is
one of the requirements of the Universal Declaration of Human
Rights. He presented information on the Concept of Community Return
and expressed hope for support and cooperation of UN human rights
institutions in the field of eliminating violations committed by
Armenia against Western Azerbaijanis, especially in the field of
ensuring the right to return.
During the event, MP Kamal Jafarov also met with representatives
of the UN and a number of member countries.
