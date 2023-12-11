Information On Water Resources Of Azerbaijan Presented At COP 28 (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. A delegation of
the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the
Azerbaijani State Water Resources Agency held several meetings in
the Azerbaijani pavilion within COP 28 in Dubai, the Ministry of
Ecology told Trend .
The meeting was held in the frame of the 28th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change.
At the meeting, information on Azerbaijan's water resources was
provided, and rehabilitation and reconstruction projects were
implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions of
the country, including works aimed at utilizing alternative water
sources.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN11122023000187011040ID1107571380
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.