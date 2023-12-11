               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Information On Water Resources Of Azerbaijan Presented At COP 28 (PHOTO)


12/11/2023 7:29:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. A delegation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Azerbaijani State Water Resources Agency held several meetings in the Azerbaijani pavilion within COP 28 in Dubai, the Ministry of Ecology told Trend .

The meeting was held in the frame of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

At the meeting, information on Azerbaijan's water resources was provided, and rehabilitation and reconstruction projects were implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions of the country, including works aimed at utilizing alternative water sources.

