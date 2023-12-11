Jordan asserts Israel cannot triumph

(MENAFN) During the annual Doha Forum in Qatar, Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, made a bold assertion, stating that Israel cannot achieve military victory in Gaza and has already suffered a strategic defeat by alienating the entire region. Speaking on Sunday, Safadi argued that Israel's goal in its operation against Hamas is not to defeat the militant group but to oust the Palestinian population, emphasizing the destructive impact on Gaza as an indication of this policy.



Safadi pointed to the intentions expressed by top Israeli officials, including Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who he claimed have been candid about their intention to expel residents from Gaza. The foreign minister's remarks come in the wake of a Friday vote at the United Nation Security Council where the United States vetoed a proposal by Arab nations calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, with the United Kingdom being the only member to abstain.



Despite the veto, Safadi noted that Washington publicly urged Israel to reconsider its military tactics, highlighting a growing divergence even among allies. He accused Israel of defying everyone, including its allies, international law, and the United Nations. Safadi emphasized that Israel's actions have generated significant resentment and created a level of hatred that will have lasting consequences on the region, affecting both the Israeli people and the broader Middle East.



