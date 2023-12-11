Germany deals with sudden drop in industrial orders

(MENAFN) Provisional data released by Germany's federal statistics office, Destatis, has revealed an unexpected decline in new orders for industrial goods during October. The manufacturing sector experienced a significant downturn, with factory orders decreasing by 7.3 percent year-on-year and a notable 3.7 percent from September. This unexpected contraction defied analysts' predictions, who anticipated a month-on-month increase of 0.2percent.



The machinery and equipment sector bore the brunt of the slump, recording a substantial 13.5 percent decrease in new orders compared to September, where a 9.8 percent rise had been observed. Other vital sectors, including fabricated metal products (excluding machinery and equipment), basic metals manufacturing, electrical equipment, and automotive parts, also reported declining demand.



Foreign orders faced a substantial 7.6 percent month-on-month decline, contrasting with a 2.4 percent increase in domestic orders. While certain sectors, such as aircraft, ship, and train equipment manufacturing, reported a noteworthy 20.2 percent surge in new orders, the overall picture remains one of economic uncertainty.



The unexpected fall in industrial orders comes at a challenging time for Germany, as the country's industrial output already contracted by 0.1 percent in July-September. Economists now anticipate another contraction in the current quarter, raising concerns about Germany's economic trajectory and the potential for recession in the European Union's economic powerhouse.



Industry experts point out that companies have been navigating the lower order intake by working off their existing order backlogs, emphasizing the need for strategic measures to overcome ongoing challenges in the global economic landscape. The decline in industrial orders signals the complexity of managing economic uncertainties amidst the energy crisis and weak global demand, prompting a closer examination of Germany's economic resilience and adaptability.



MENAFN11122023000045015687ID1107570866