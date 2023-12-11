Nosers Try To Fuel Religious, Political Strife In Azerbaijani Society - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The trend of
emphasizing the religious beliefs of people detained in Azerbaijan
on various crimes in order to create a sense of "confrontation
between religion and politics" in society has recently increased,
deputy chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with
Religious Organizations Siyavush Heydarov told Trend .
He made a statement in connection with the December 5, 2023,
report of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom on
Azerbaijan.
"Certain forces in this case have already tried to conceal their
operations by spreading information about these people's religious
convictions, despite the fact that there was no information
concerning their active religious activity prior to their
detention. I'd like to emphasize that provocative forces are
attempting to put pressure on Azerbaijan by portraying the arrested
people as "sufferers" and "heroes," igniting religious and
political conflict in our society by labeling them "religious
activists," "prisoners of conscience," and so on," he noted.
According to Heydarov, the truth is that according to the
Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, religious affiliation
does not exempt anyone from responsibility, and at the same time,
no one is arrested for religious beliefs.
"Religion is not a means of threat; radical and extremist
circles covering themselves with religion must be exposed.
Preventive and professional activity of law enforcement bodies in
the direction mentioned in our country can be considered
commendable," Heydarov added.
