FIG Academy For Artistic Gymnastics Level III For Coaches Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Academy for Artistic Gymnastics Level III for coaches successfully concluded here.

The program was hosted by the Qatar Gymnastics Federation (QGF) from Dec 3-9.

“I thank the Qatar Olympic Committee for the go-ahead to host this Academy. We always look forward to host and organise such development program,” said QGF President Ali Al Hitmi.

Top experts at FIG, Olga Kyselovicova, Jo Richards and Andrei Levit were among others who conducted the program at QGF's training centre at Al Luqta.

A total of 26 coaches from Thailand, Pakistan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Iran, Philippines, India, USA, Colombia and Qatar took part in the camp.

The participating coaches praised Qatar's excellent organising capabilities in sports and also thanked QGF and Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU) for organizing this academy.

The FIG experts also praised the professional way in which the Academy was held amid the great support of AGU with the aim of achieving the maximum possible benefits for all participants.

The lecturers expressed their happiness and rates the Academy program in Doha as one of the most important and successful academies.

The experts and participants expressed their deepest thanks to QGF president and his team for making the Academy program successful.

Al Hitmi and the FIG experts distributed graduation certificates to the participants on successful completion of the course, which included both theoretical and practical tests.