Authorities rescue US Air Force F-16 pilot after crash off South Korean coast

(MENAFN) A U.S. Air Force F-16 crashed off the western coast of South Korea on Monday, and local authorities successfully rescued the pilot following the ejection from the fighter jet. This incident marks the second crash involving a U.S. military aircraft in East Asia within the last two weeks.



The USAF’s 8th Fighter Wing stated that the pilot was pressed to eject on the top of the Yellow Sea following his aircraft “experienced an in-flight emergency” in a usual training mission at about 8.43 AM regional time.



The Air Force has stated that the cause of this emergency is currently unknown and will be subject to a thorough investigation. The rescue operation was conducted by the South Korean Navy and Coast Guard, as reported by a South Korean news outlet.



The pilot, described as "awake and in stable condition," is being transported back to the Kunsan Air Base. At the base, the pilot will undergo further evaluation, according to the Air Force statement.



The identity of the pilot will remain undisclosed, and there will be no further updates provided about their condition.



In the previous month, a U.S. Air Force V-22 Osprey crashed into the sea off the southern coast of Japan, resulting in the tragic loss of all eight individuals on board.



The incident occurred during a routine training mission as the tiltrotor aircraft took off from the U.S. Marine Corps base in the Yamaguchi province, on the way to an airbase in Okinawa. Following the crash, one crew member's body was discovered shortly, and subsequently, five additional bodies have been recovered.



The crash raised concerns about the safety of the V-22, a versatile aircraft with rotatable propellers for helicopter takeoff and fixed-wing flight. In response, Japan grounded its entire V-22 fleet, while the U.S. military continued to operate the aircraft, defending its safety record. The F-16, involved in the Monday crash, serves as the primary fighter for the USAF and has been operational for over four decades.

