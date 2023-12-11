Premier Kishida to replace 4 ministers, 11 ministerial positions in his government

(MENAFN) In response to a mounting financing scandal that has stirred public discontent, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan has reportedly made the decision to replace four ministers and 11 other ministerial positions in his government. The anticipated reshuffle, as reported by the Japanese newspaper "Asahi" on Sunday, is seen as a strategic move to address public concerns and restore confidence in the government amid allegations of undisclosed financial improprieties.



According to the newspaper, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, Internal Affairs Minister Junji Suzuki, and Agriculture Minister Ichiro Miyashita are among the key figures slated for replacement. The list extends to parliamentary deputies and secretaries, reflecting the depth of the restructuring efforts in response to the financing scandal that has triggered public outcry.



Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, however, has publicly stated his intention to retain his post, asserting that he will conduct a comprehensive review of fundraising revenues. Media reports had earlier indicated an imminent cabinet reshuffle in light of allegations surrounding the under-reporting of funds. Notably, the 15 officials slated for dismissal have ties to the "Abe Faction," the largest bloc within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Prosecutors have been investigating this faction for allegedly concealing over 100 million yen (approximately USD690,000) in political funds over a five-year period.



Prime Minister Kishida is expected to address the nation in a press conference scheduled for Wednesday, coinciding with the conclusion of the current parliamentary session. During this briefing, he is anticipated to provide insights into his government's approach to handling the financing scandal and the rationale behind the comprehensive cabinet reshuffle.



The move comes at a time when Prime Minister Kishida's approval ratings were already languishing below 30 percent, a record low during his premiership that commenced in October 2021. Pre-existing concerns among voters about the rising cost of living and anticipated tax hikes have further contributed to the challenges facing Kishida's administration. The upcoming reshuffle is poised to be a critical juncture for the government in its efforts to address public dissatisfaction and restore political stability.

