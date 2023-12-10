Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Officials On Sidelines Of Doha Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Sunday with the Minister of International Development in Canada HE Ahmed Hussen, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia HE Tim Watts; Vice Minister for Economic Affairs and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic HE Hugo Rivera Fernandez; the Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy of the Republic of Finland HE Outi Holopainen; Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden HE Dag Juhlin-Dannfelt; Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) HE Philippe Lazzarini, and the President of Gender Equality at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation HE Anita Zaidi, on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2023.

During the meetings, they discussed relations of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the topics listed on the Forum's agenda.