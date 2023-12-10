Jordanian Field Hospital In Nablus Receives 6,817 Patients In Two Weeks

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian military field hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus has received 6,817 patients in two weeks since its establishment in late November.

The facility, dubbed "Jordan Field Hospital "Nablus/1", was established on November 23 upon directives from His Majesty King Abdullah.



The hospital, operated by 121 medical personnel, including 18 surgical specialists, has so far received 6,817 and performed 27 different surgical operations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The hospital commander said the facility is providing "high-quality services" for the Palestinians in Nablus city and its suburbs, adding that the average referrals per day range between 600-800 cases.

He also said that the hospital has prepared a programme for specialised clinic shifts from 8:00am to 2:00pm from Sunday to Thursday, while the emergency department operates 24/7.



Besides the field hospital in Nablus, Jordan is running two other field hospitals in war-torn Gaza, one was established in 2009 following the Israeli war on the besieged strip in 2008 and the other has been recently set in Gaza's second largest city of Khan Tunis.



Jordan also runs general surgery stations in Jenin and Ramallah in the West Bank.



