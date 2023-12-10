'No Hostage Will Leave Alive Unless...': Hamas Warns Israel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hamas, Palestinian militant group, Sunday warned Israel that no hostage would leave the territory alive unless the group's demands were met, reported news agency AFP Obeida, spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, said in a televised broadcast, \"Neither the fascist enemy and its arrogant leadership... nor its supporters... can take their prisoners alive without an exchange and negotiation and meeting the demands of the resistance,\" reported the news agency Read | Dhiraj Sahu I-T raid: ₹353 recovered from premises linked to Congress MPEarlier, a one-week truce in the war that collapsed on December 1 saw 105 hostages held by the group freed, including 80 Israelis released in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners said 137 hostages remained in the Palestinian territory, while mediator Qatar said that efforts to secure a new truce and release more hostages were ongoing but warned that the relentless Israeli bombardment was \"narrowing the window\" for a successful outcome Read | Sebi mulls 'fast track' public issuance of debt securities to increase participation of non-institutional investorsHamas's armed wing spokesperson further said the group would continue to fight Israeli forces.\"We have no choice but to fight this barbaric occupier in every neighbourhood, street and alley,\" he said.\"The enemy's holocaust aims to break the strength of our resistance... but we are fighting on our land in a holy battle.\"Also Read | New rules on dark patterns: how they may change your online shopping experienceThe war in Gaza was triggered after Hamas militants carried out a brutal attack on southern Israel on October 7 that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials. In Israel's retaliatory air, land and sea assault against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at least 17,700 people, most of them also civilians, have been killed.



