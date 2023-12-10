Female Police Officers Discriminated In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Female Police officers are often discriminated in Sri Lanka, with mostly male officers being given preference for promotions, a group of 92 female Police officers have alleged.

A Parliament Select Committee headed by MP, (Dr.) (Mrs.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle was informed that 92 female Chief Inspectors who have completed twenty-six years of service and four years in the position of Chief Police Inspector, have not been considered for promotions.

The Parliament committee was told that the method of recruitment, and the salary level for male and female officers is the same.

It was also noted that training is carried out at the same training school as for male officers, without any discrimination.

However, the aggrieved police officers pointed out that female officers are discriminated when promotions are carried out.

“It was disclosed that a remedy for that has not been prepared so far and for this reason, female officers have to stay in the same position for a long time while male officers with less seniority are promoted,” the Parliament communications unit said.

Officials of the Ministry of Public Security pointed out that proposals for creating new vacancies have been sent to the Department of Management Services.

The Committee Chair recommended to the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security that since 15% of the total force of the Police Service currently consists of female officers, 15% of the vacancies should be reserved for female officers. (Colombo Gazette)