Serbia May Triple Supply Of Azerbaijani Gas From 2037 - Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Serbia may triple supply of gas from Azerbaijan from 2037, Azernews reports, Serbian Minister of Mines and
Energy Dubravka Djedović Handanović telling in an interview.
She made the remark on this sidelines of the inauguration
ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.
"For the time being, we want to operate this pipeline at its
full capacity. In the future, if there is a need, we can expand it
to 3.2 bcm. This would almost completely satisfy Serbia's needs,
reaching nearly 100 percent. Azerbaijan is currently our primary
source for this pipeline, and we have signed a contract for the
supply of 400 million cubic meters of gas until 2036. Starting from
2037, this supply could nearly triple," she said.
According to the minister, the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas
Interconnector launch is important for the continuation of good
relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia.
"We will be able to bring much more gas to our homes and
factories. Thanks to the additional supply from Azerbaijan, we will
be able to enhance gas connectivity in this part of our country.
This will further deepen our bilateral strategic relations in the
energy sector. Due to the excellent relations between our
Presidents, Serbia will solidify its position on the map as a key
gas transit country," Dubravka Djedović Handanović added.
