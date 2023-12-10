Founding Conference Of Union Of Cultural Capitals Of Turkic World Gets Underway In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The founding conference of the Union of Cultural Capitals of the Turkic World has kicked off in the city of Shusha, Azernews reports

The event was attended by officials of the cities of Eskişehir (Türkiye), Sheki (Azerbaijan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Kastamonu (Türkiye), Osh (Kyrgyzstan), Bursa (Türkiye), Shusha (Azerbaijan) and Anau (Turkmenistan).