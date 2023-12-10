Festive Holiday Staycation At Radisson Blu Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is offering staycation packages during this festive holiday season.

The hotel is offering three staycation packages in an effort to offer guests a memorable getaway with their loved ones

Radisson Blu Dhaka's Staycation Package at BDT 9000++ offers guests stay at a superior room. The Cityscape Package at BDT 11,900++ also offers the same stay but with buffet breakfast at the hotel's signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie. Finally, the Merriments Package at BDT 19,000++ offers stay at a superior room as well as breakfast and dinner buffets at Water Garden Brasserie.

The staycation packages are valid for December 21-26, 2023, only for Bangladeshi residents.

