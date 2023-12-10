GORD, AEE Join Forces At COP28

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Reinforcing their ongoing collaboration towards energy management capacity building programs, the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD) and the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 28) taking place in Dubai, UAE.

The signing ceremony, that took place at GORD Pavilion in the Blue Zone, saw the presence of Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, and AEE's Executive Director, Bill Kent, who were joined by senior representatives from both entities.

The recently signed MoU will authorize GORD to offer new courses in Qatar on behalf of AEE, while also facilitating collaborative efforts between AEE and GORD to develop novel sustainability courses on carbon and emissions management.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of the Gulf Organisation for Research & Development (GORD) said,“GORD has consistently been at the forefront of capacity building and knowledge dissemination programs aimed at catalyzing sustainable development. While GORD and AEE share a rich history of successful collaboration, this MoU marks a new milestone in our journey. Beyond promoting AEE's green certifications in Qatar, this agreement propels us into a new frontier as it will see us actively designing and introducing forward-looking courses in carbon and emission management, elevating the scope of our capacity building programs.

“To this end, we eagerly anticipate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and together with AEE, we will develop new, relevant courses that address the ever-evolving challenges to ensure a climate-resilient

future.”

The recent MoU is poised to solidify GORD's role as the entity leading the Qatar Chapter of AEE.

As part of this collaboration, GORD will expand its course offerings to include new AEE courses, notably the one for 50001 Certified Professional (50001

CP).

The 50001 CP Program equips participants with the skills to proficiently implement the ISO 50001 standard for energy management systems within an organisation.

This comprehensive training ensures candidates possess the necessary technical knowledge to apply the standard competently, pragmatically, and in a professional manner.