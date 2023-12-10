Totalenergies Expresses Gratitude For Successful 17Th GPCA Forum 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: TotalEnergies extends its congratulations to QatarEnergy, the GPCA organisation, and all attendees and participants of the 17th GPCA Forum 2023 for their significant contributions to the event's remarkable success. This year's forum showcased a series of innovative ideas and practices, demonstrating strong collaboration within the petrochemical and chemical industry in the Gulf region.

TotalEnergies' participation in various aspects of the GPCA Forum was spearheaded by François Good, Senior Vice President Refining and Petrochemicals Africa, Middle East & Asia, Strategy and Growth, and Nathalie Brunelle, Senior Vice President Refining & Petrochemicals Polymers. Their leadership played a vital role in fostering meaningful interactions throughout the event.

Ghazi Shahin, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Refining & Chemicals – Qatar, remarked,“The 17th GPCA Forum, themed 'Mobilizing Chemistry for Impactful Transformation', was a remarkable event, spotlighting innovative and sustainable practices in our industry. As we stride towards energy transition and aim for carbon neutrality by 2050, this forum proved to be an essential platform for industry collaboration. This forum also reinforces the importance of engaging our youth in dialogue, ensuring that the next generation is integral in shaping the future of our industry. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the TotalEnergies team for their invaluable contributions and efforts in making our participation in this event a success”.

Ghazi Shahin, Managing Director of Refining & Chemicals Qatar, and Olivier Greiner, Vice President of Polymers for Europe and the Orient, mentored students during the GPCA Youth Forum held alongside the 17th Annual GPCA Forum TotalEnergies' downstream operations in Qatar represent a key part of our regional presence. As a major player in petrochemical industry, the Company's partnerships in Qatar through four joint ventures-Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO), Qatofin, Ras Laffan Olefins Company (RLOC), and Laffan Refineries-underscore this commitment.

He also noted,“Our downstream operations in Qatar and the region are integral to our regional presence and strategic objectives. Through our joint ventures, we actively contribute to the production of high-value-added products in our day-to-day activities”.