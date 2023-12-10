Lulu Hypermarket Launches International Fruit Festival - 'Fruit Exotica'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket, a renowned retail giant, has announced the kickoff of its highly anticipated International Fruit Festival, featuring the exquisite“Fruit Exotica” promotion.

The promotion unfolds across all Lulu stores in Qatar, inviting customers to embark on a flavourful journey and explore the richness and diversity of Exotic fruits sourced globally. This vibrant promotion is set to captivate audiences until December 13, 2023.

The grand opening of“Fruit Exotica” took place on Thursday, (December 7), at the Lulu Hypermarket Al Gharafa Branch. The ceremony was jointly inaugurated by esteemed dignitaries, including Ambassador of Peru to Qatar H E Jose Benzaquen Perea, and his wife, Ambassador of Indonesian to Qatar H E Ridwan Hassan, Ambassador of Ecuador to Qatar H E Pascual Del Cioppo, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Qatar H E Mohamed Mafaz Mohideen, Ambassador of South African to Qatar H E Ghulam Hoosein Asmal, and Member of Central Municipal Council (CMC) Mubarak Feraish M Salem.

Lulu officials with Their Excellencies Ambassadors and guests during the opening of International Fruit Festival at Lulu outlet in Al Gharafa.

Other dignitaries and embassy officials from Vietnam and Spain as well as representatives from the Italian Trade Agency, also attended the event.

The“Fruit Exotica” festival promises a unique and delightful experience for fruit enthusiasts, featuring a diverse array of exotic fruits from around the world. Notable mentions include Durian, Mangosteen, Kiwano, Cranberry, Redcurrant, Rambutan, Yellow Dragon Fruit, Red Dragon Fruit, Tamarillo, Longan, Persimmon, Cherry, Cocoa, Purple Passion Fruit, and more.

Customers can indulge in the vibrant flavours of peaches from Australia, nectarines from various regions, avocados from Brazil, and an array of tropical fruits from Colombia, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, Vietnam, Peru, Italy and beyond.

Beyond offering a diverse selection of fruits, the festival emphasises the nutritional benefits of these exquisite offerings. Rich in pre-biotic dietary fiber, vitamins, minerals, and polyphenolic flavonoid antioxidant compounds, these fruits contribute not only to a flavourful experience but also to a healthy lifestyle.

"The International Fruit Festival, 'Fruit Exotica,' is not just a celebration of flavors but a testament to our commitment to providing our valued customers with the finest and most diverse selection of Exotic fruits from around the world,” said a spokesperson for Lulu Hypermarket.

The Lulu International Fruit Festival will showcase a variety of high-quality Exotic fruits at affordable prices. The event features imported fruits, including exotic, tropical, citrus, and berries. Customers can enjoy an extensive range of fruit-based products, including fresh fruit juices, pulps, fruit platters, fruit cakes, salads, fruit cocktails, mixed fruit options, and fruit pickles. The bakery section will present an array of tempting treats such as fruit cakes, crumbles, apple pies, and fruit bread.

"Join us at Lulu Hypermarket and celebrate the bountiful world of Exotic fruits at the International Fruit Festival. Immerse yourself in the taste, nutrition, and joy that“Fruit Exotica” brings. Don't miss the opportunity to explore the finest fruits until December 13, 2023," spokesperson added.