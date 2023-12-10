Severe tornadoes in Tennessee kill over 6, leave thousands without power

(MENAFN) Over the weekend, severe storms and tornadoes wreaked havoc in Tennessee, resulting in a minimum of six fatalities and causing widespread destruction, leaving tens of thousands of residents without power.



Three individuals lost their lives in Montgomery County, Tennessee, with an additional three confirmed deaths in the vicinity of Nashville.



“At this time we can confirm that three people are deceased, two adults and one child as a result of the tornado that touched down this afternoon. Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital,” the Montgomery County in Tennessee stated in a post on social media.



The Nashville Office of Emergency Management reported three additional fatalities in the outskirts of Nashville.



“This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden declared.



A tracking website, poweroutage.us, reported that over 80,000 individuals in the southern U.S. state were left without power. The Montgomery County sheriff's office noted damage to numerous homes in the city of Clarksville. Emergency services reported significant impacts on trees, power lines, and houses in the rural town of Dresden.



Montgomery County, home to Clarksville, has a population exceeding 220,000. Authorities emphasized the importance of avoiding travel on roads as emergency services were actively responding to the situation across various areas.



“We are still in the search and rescue phase of this disaster,” the Montgomery County stated. A nearby school and church were established as shelters to accommodate individuals who were displaced or in need of assistance.

