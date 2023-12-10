Authorities in Germany designated local branch of Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as extremist group

(MENAFN) In a significant development, authorities in the German region of Saxony have designated the local branch of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an extremist group, following similar decisions in Thuringia and Sachsen-Anhalt. The AfD is already labeled a "suspected case" of right-wing extremism at the federal level, intensifying scrutiny on the controversial political entity.



Despite accusations of pursuing xenophobic and anti-Muslim policies, the AfD has gained notable political traction, particularly in its traditional eastern strongholds. The party's recent success in the Hesse regional election, where it secured 18.4 percent of the vote, marked its best-ever performance in a western German state. Additionally, a Spiegel poll positioned the AfD in first place with 32 percent of the vote in the former German Democratic Republic, signaling growing support.



On Friday, Dirk-Martin Christian, the president of the Saxon branch of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), declared that there are "no more doubts" about the right-wing extremist orientation of AfD Saxony. The conclusion was reached after four years of close monitoring of the party's local section. With this designation, the BfV gains the authority to deploy surveillance and intelligence measures to gather unrestricted information about the AfD's activities.



The security service went further, asserting that the organization "pursues an anti-constitutional agenda," citing statements by senior members of the Saxony AfD branch.



Christian specifically referenced the party's stance on immigration, characterized as "so-called ethno-pluralism." As the AfD faces increasing scrutiny and legal consequences, the decision in Saxony adds another layer to the ongoing debate about the party's role and impact on German politics.



