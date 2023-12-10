First Semester Exams For Grades 1-12 Begin Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has completed all preparations for the start of the first semester exams for the 2023-24 academic year for grades one to twelve. The exams commence today and continue until December 21.

These intensive preparations aim to create a reassuring, calm, and comfortable atmosphere to help students succeed and excel, achieving the highest grades.

Director of the Student Assessment Department at MoEHE, Ibrahim Abdullah Rashid Al Muhannadi, said that the ministry, through all its entities and departments, has worked to prepare for the exam period, especially for the secondary school exams.

He added that this was achieved by issuing the necessary circulars, guidelines, and instructions and sending them to schools while monitoring their preparations through field visits by assessment specialists and educational supervisors.

Al Muhannadi emphasised that the ministry is keen on applying the highest possible standards for exams, including securing a suitable and stable environment for students in the examination halls, preparing psychological and specialized aspects, implementing plans and mechanisms for grading, monitoring results, and issuing them as soon as possible. Additionally, meetings and discussions have been conducted at various levels as part of the preparations for the exams. Al Muhannadi explained that the schools have prepared for these exams, by taking various measures related to the psychological preparation of students, including organizing the examination halls by arranging seats, displaying informative posters, and implementing behavioural guidelines for exams.

Additionally, entrances, corridors, and the sports hall have been prepared to facilitate students' movement during entry and exit from the school. Meetings have been held with teachers and supervisors to ensure the delivery of all necessary information, communicate relevant directives about the exams, and maintain effective communication with parents through text messages or direct calls to remind and guide them regarding all aspects of the exams.