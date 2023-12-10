Hungarian Hauliers Ready To Block Zahony-Chop Checkpoint

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungarian road carriers are planning to block the Zahony-Chop crossing point on the border with Ukraine, demanding the cancellation of preferences for the country in the field of road freight transport.

That's according to a statement issued by the Association of Hungarian Road Carriers (MKFE), Ukrinform reports.

"The Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg county police authorized the demonstration announced by the Hungarian hauliers, the aim of which is to draw the attention of the European Commission and the Hungarian Government to the serious market-distorting effects of the agreement between the European Union and Ukraine and Moldova, partially liberalizing road freight transport. This agreement put many Hungarian businesses in a critical situation," MKFE said.

It added that the demonstration would begin on December 11 near the Gyorocske intersection of highway 4, "in a similar way as the Polish and Slovak truck drivers have done in recent weeks."

"The carriers request an immediate review of the agreement and the restoration of license quotas, as well as effective and intensive official control of Ukrainian carriers," the statement said.