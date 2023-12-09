IIS Launches IT Club For Digital Innovation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ideal Indian School (IIS) recently inaugurated its IT Club, marking the beginning of a new era in technological innovation underscoring the school's dedication to providing students with a state-of-the-art learning environment.

Dr Adnan Abu-Dayya, executive director at Qatar Mobility Innovations Centre (Qmic), the chief guest, inaugurated the club by unveiling its logo. Principal Shaik Shamim Saheb, heads of sections and heads of various departments attended the function.

In his address, Dr Abu-Dayya urged the students, as future leaders and innovators, to adopt transformative technology and utilise their skills to make a positive impact on their community, society and the global stage. He expressed his hope that the Ideal IT Club would serve as a launchpad, providing knowledge, skills and aspirations to empower students as active contributors to realising Qatar's digital vision, both within and beyond Qatar.

Principal Shaik Shamim Saheb emphasised the school's commitment in preparing students for the challenges and opportunities presented by the digital age.

The office-bearers of the IT Club were officially invested with badges on the occasion, presented by the chief guest and the principal.

They are: Boys' Section - Akshay Keerthi (president), Mirza Jaffer (secretary), Mohd Farzee (editor). Girls' Section - Heba Benny (president), Najla (secretary) and Mourine Mohd (editor).

Earlier, the club conducted competitions in poster-making, video editing and logo design, and the winners were awarded trophies and certificates on the occasion.

Najla (Class XI) welcomed the gathering and Heba Benny (Class XII) proposed a vote of thanks. Cultural secretary Akshay Keerthi outlined the aims and objectives of the club. Mohamed Arsh Syed (Class XI) and Farah Naaz (Class XII) hosted the programme. The Department of Computer Science head Sajith co-ordinated the function.

