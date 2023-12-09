Asean Sports Day In Qatar Unites Communities

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Community members from seven Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) took part in the first-ever Asean Community Sports Day at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST).

The event, organised by the Indonesian embassy in Qatar, was attended by Asean ambassadors in Qatar: Mohamed Bahrin Abu Bakar (Brunei), Ridwan Hassan (Indonesia), Zamshari Shaharan (Malaysia), Lillibeth V Pono (Philippines), Wong Chow Ming (Singapore), Sira Swangsilpa (Thailand) and Tran Duc Hung (Vietnam). UDST president Dr Salem al-Naemi and Maryam al-Hammadi from the Ministry of Culture were also present at the opening ceremony.

According to the organisers, more than 220 players from the Asean communities in Qatar participated in various sports competitions, including football, badminton, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, and tug of war.

In his speech, the Indonesian ambassador quoted Nelson Mandela, saying that:“Sports have the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire, it has the power to unite people in a way that little else does”.

From thrilling football matches to intense badminton duels, the day celebrated not just sports but the harmonious blend of cultures within the Asean community. Spectators and families enjoyed a fun-filled event gathering with fellow Aseans, while also enjoying the traditional food delicacies from some of the countries at the food bazaar.

Indonesia emerged as the grand champion of the tournament, securing gold medals for football, men's badminton and men's table tennis.

