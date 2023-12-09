Azerbaijan, Tajikistan Discuss Bilateral Co-Op

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and
Tajikistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ilhom Abdurahmon discussed
bilateral collaboration, Azernews reports.
The Tajik Foreign Ministry said the discussions encompassed the
current state and future prospects of cooperation in economics,
trade, industry, and transport, including transit cargo
transportation.
The sides also addressed investments in industrial and energy
sectors.
The meeting facilitated an exchange of opinions regarding mutual
collaboration in executing joint investment projects. The sides
explored the development of new tools to enhance bilateral
relations, leveraging a conducive atmosphere and available
opportunities.
According to State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade
turnover between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan amounted to $5.183
million from January through October 2023. This figure increased by
26.23 percent compared to the same period in 2022 when it stood at
$4.106 million.
MENAFN09122023000195011045ID1107563661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.