Young Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Occupation Gunfire - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian fell martyred in a shooting by Israeli occupation forces during a raid into Dura Town in the West Bank's Al-Khalil (Hebron) City on Saturday, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Sari Amr, 25, who was shot, injured, and arrested by Israeli occupation soldiers during an overnight incursion, died of his wounds, the ministry said in a press release.

Israeli occupation forces had fired live bullets at Amr inside his house before arresting him and his brother, Suhaib, 23, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said in a statement.

Since Friday evening, the Israeli occupation has arrested 15 Palestinians in various areas in the West Bank, bringing the total of Palestinians arrested since October 7 up to 3,700, it added. (end)

