Visit Of Minister Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation Of The Republic Of Rwanda To India (December 07-08, 2023)

H.E. Dr Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda visited India from December 07-08, 2023.

During the visit, External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar held delegation level talks with Minister Biruta on 7 December 2023, where the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues as well as co-operation in multilateral fora. The Rwandan side specifically appreciated the inclusion of African Union in G 20.

India and Rwanda enjoy friendly and cordial relations. The visit by Foreign Minister of Rwanda will provide a further impetus to the existing bilateral relations.

