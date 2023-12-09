Visit Of Minister Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation Of The Republic Of Rwanda To India (December 07-08, 2023)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
H.E. Dr Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda visited India from December 07-08, 2023.
During the visit, External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar held delegation level talks with Minister Biruta on 7 December 2023, where the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues as well as co-operation in multilateral fora. The Rwandan side specifically appreciated the inclusion of African Union in G 20.
India and Rwanda enjoy friendly and cordial relations. The visit by Foreign Minister of Rwanda will provide a further impetus to the existing bilateral relations.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.
MENAFN09122023002747001784ID1107563611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.