U.S., South Korea, Japan To Strengthen Ties In Light Of DPRK's Partnership With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States, South Korea, and Japan have agreed to step up efforts to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats amid the latter's expanding military cooperation with Russia.

That's according to Yonhap , Ukrinform reports.

The growing threat posed by North Korea's nuclear missile program was discussed in Seoul on Saturday by national security advisers Jake Sullivan of the United States, Cho Tae-yong of South Korea, and Secretary General of Japan's National Security Secretariat Takeo Akiba.

In the context of North Korea's recent satellite launch, the sides have expressed concern over growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, which they say helped North Korea successfully launch a military spy satellite last month after two failed attempts earlier this year.

"We reaffirmed North Korea's obligation under U.N. Security Council resolutions to denuclearize and ban military cooperation, and agreed to strengthen cooperation among the three countries to secure the international community's strict implementation," Cho said at the briefing at the presidential office," Cho said.

The national security advisers also agreed to continue trilateral security cooperation, including through the real-time sharing of North Korean missile warning data and by drawing plans for trilateral military exercises, he said.

"In addition, we agreed to promptly and effectively push for follow-up measures to the Camp David agreements in the areas of cyber, economy, advanced technologies and development cooperation, and to further strengthen our comprehensive cooperation in the economic security field, such as on supply chains, technology protection, joint research and AI governance," the Korean official added.

The Japanese negotiator particularly noted the agreement to strengthen trilateral cooperation against North Korea's illicit cyber activities that finance its nuclear and missile development, while his American counterpart emphasized joint work on issues including supply chain security and the launch of joint global development projects.

"We will continue to stand together against economic coercion," Sullivan said. "And we will continue to stand up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and freedom of navigation in the East and South China seas."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, North Korea announced that the unit recently created to operate a reconnaissance satellite launched last month has begun its mission.