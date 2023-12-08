Ukrainian Farmers Harvest 78M T Of Grains, Oilseeds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 8, 2023, Ukrainian farmers harvested almost 78 million tons of new grain and oilseeds.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported this.

The harvest of grains and legumes was carried out on 10.433 million hectares with a yield of 54.7 centners per hectare (c/ha). In total, more than 57.57 million tons of grain have been harvested.

As of December 8, Ukrainian farmers harvested 26.9 million tons of corn from 3.5 million hectares (yield, 76.4 c/ha), 22.5 million tons of wheat from 4.7 million hectares (yield, 47.9 c/ha), 5.9 million tons of barley from more than 1.5 million hectares (yield, 39.3 c/ha), and 399,500 tons of peas from 154,400 hectares (yield, 25.9 c/ha).

The country harvested 207,400 tons of buckwheat from 139,700 hectares (yield, 14.8 c/ha). 180,000 tons of millet was harvested from 79,500 hectares (yield, 22.6 c/ha). Other grains and pulses were harvested in the amount of 1 million tons from 340,100 hectares.

The leaders in grain harvest are farmers in Vinnytsia region, who harvested over 5 million tons of grain. Poltava and Cherkasy regions are in the top three, with over 4 million tons of grain harvested in each region.

As of December 8, Ukraine harvested 20.7 million tons of oilseeds from 8.2 million hectares. 11.9 million tons of sunflower seeds were harvested from over 5 million hectares (yield, 23.8 c/ha). Soybeans were harvested in the amount of 4.8 million tons from more than 1.8 million hectares (yield, 26.5 c/ha). 4 million tons of rapeseed were harvested from 1.4 million hectares (yield, 28.7 c/ha).

As of December 8, Ukraine has already harvested more than 11.6 million tons of sugar beet from 244,600 hectares with a yield of 473 c/ha.

As Ukrinform reported, the Ukrainian Grain Association predicted that in 2023 Ukraine would harvest 81.6 million tons of grains and oilseeds.