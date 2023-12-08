Nearly One Third Of Americans Approve Biden's Response To Gaza War -- Poll

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Biden administration's response to the war between the Israel occupation forces and Hamas movement in Gaza Strip is "viewed more negatively than positively," a new survey by Pew Research Center showed on Friday.

The poll, conducted between November 27 and December 3, surveyed 5,203 adults; it finds sizable partisan and age differences on these questions, as well as about many other aspects of the two-month-old war.

Roughly a third of adults (35 percent) approve of the Biden administration's response to the war, while 41 percent disapprove and 24 percent are not sure.

Republicans disapprove of the administration's response by about two-to-one (51 percent disapprove, 28 percent approve). Democrats are more divided: 44 percent approve of the administration's response, 33 percent disapprove and 22 percent are not sure.

Adults under age 30 are particularly disapproving of the administration's response to the conflict. Just 19 percent approve, while 46 percent disapprove.

The administration's response is viewed less negatively among older age groups, according to the survey.

Americans generally differ over whether President Joe Biden is striking the right balance in dealing with the Israelis and Palestinians (25 percent), favoring the Israelis too much (21 percent), or favoring the Palestinians too much (16 percent).

Nearly four-in-ten adults say they are not sure how Biden is handling this. (end)

asj









MENAFN08122023000071011013ID1107562710