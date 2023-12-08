Finland's Court Released Suspected Russian Terrorist From Custody - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Supreme Court of Finland ruled to immediately release from custody Voyislav Torden (Yan Petrovsky), a Russian national known as one of the leaders of the Rusich neo-Nazi group, who is suspected of terrorist crimes in Ukraine.

This was reported by Yle , Ukrinform saw.

"According to the decision of the Supreme Court, there is no longer any reason to keep Torden in custody. The court rules to release Torden immediately if there is no other reason for depriving him of liberty," the newspaper reports.

The court also ruled that Finland cannot grant Ukraine's extradition request due to the condition of Ukrainian prisons.

The Supreme Court added that, in their opinion, if extradited to Ukraine, Torden would face treatment that degrades human dignity.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in July 2023 the Finnish police detained a Russian man on suspicion of terrorist crimes committed in Luhansk and Donetsk regions in 2014-2015.

The detained Russian national, Yan Petrovsky, is one of the leaders of Russia's neo-Nazi group, Rusych, which has been sanctioned by the EU and U.S.

In 2014-2015, Rusich, Russia's nationalist volunteer combat unit, took part in the invasion of Ukraine and military operations in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. In 2022, the unit was involved in the full-scale Russian incursion into Ukraine. The group is led by Aleksey Milchakov.