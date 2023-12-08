Defense Forces Repel Enemy Attacks In Six Sectors General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, 77 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops. The enemy is unsuccessfully attacking in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. Throughout the day, 77 combat clashes took place," the report says.

The enemy launched 27 missile attacks, 7 air strikes, and 49 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

Over 40,000 Russian military deployed insector

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian invaders have attacked Ukraine with 20 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles, an Iskander-M ballistic missile and six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. Ukraine's air defense forces and means intercepted 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. About 15 settlements, including Loknia, Iskryskivshchyna, Hrabovske, Seredyna Buda in Sumy region; Huryiv Kozachok, Veterinary, Hraniv in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in Synkivka and Ivanivka districts of Kharkiv region. The invaders launched airstrikes on Petropavlivka and Podoly districts of Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv region, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled an attack by Russian forces that were trying to push Ukrainian units back from the recaptured positions in the area of Spirne in Donetsk region. In addition, the aggressor launched airstrikes in the areas of Serebrianka Forestry of Luhansk region and Serebrianka of Donetsk region. About 10 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, among them were Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka districts of Donetsk region. The Russians launched an airstrike on the Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops. The invaders also launched an airstrike on the area of Lastochkyne in Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Berdychi, Avdiivka, Stepove, Tonenke, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Maryinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where the aggressor launched 20 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Hostre, Maryinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarske sector. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the area west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Charivne, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Piatykhatky, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region, were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kherson direction, Kherson and Ivanivka of Kherson region came under enemy artillery fire.

The Defense Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

"Units of the missile forces struck three enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters and one EW station," the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to December 8, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 337,220 Russian invaders, including 990 occupiers on December 7.

Photo: Ukraine's General Staff