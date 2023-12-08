(MENAFN- 3BL) Read Green digital solutions for corporate biodiversity action

By Gaya Herrington , VP Sustainability Research at the Schneider ElectricTM Sustainability Research Institute

This follow-up paper to “The Why, What, and How of Corporate Biodiversity Action” dives into what concrete biodiversity action can look like when it is bolstered by the clear business trend of technological disruption.

How can new technologies help in biodiversity conservation, to counteract unsustainable business practices? And, on the other hand, how can some of these be used in new nature-positive business products and services, making use of the growing profitability opportunities there?

What digital solutions hold the greatest promise for corporate biodiversity action, and why, will be discussed first. Emphasis is also placed on new frontiers in corporate biodiversity action as laid out in the last paper, namely supply chain mapping, biodiversity offset credits, and an advancing a circular economy that benefits local ecosystems and communities through new regulations, which are widely expected after the UN post-2020 global biodiversity framework was adopted in December 2022.

