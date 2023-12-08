Ukraine Offers Long-Term Cooperation To Defense Companies - Kamyshin At Conference In U.S.

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is ready to share its engineering experience and offers long-term cooperation to companies working in the field of defense technologies.

This was emphasized by the Minister for Strategic Industry of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn during the conference DFNC1: US Edition, Ukrinform reports.

"We'll be happy to share our experience in defense technology as it allows us to give asymmetric responses when we're outnumbered by the enemy. This is an opportunity to open new markets. We all know that the war has depleted stocks and warehouses around the world - these warehouses will need to be replenished. Ukraine offers longer-term prospects, and this is our uniqueness," Kamyshin said.

He added that, in addition to replenishing NATO's stockpiles, after the victory, Ukrainian producers with experience in transitioning from Soviet-style weapons to NATO-standard weapons could pass this experience on to those countries in the Global South that currently depend on arms supplies from Russia.

Partner assistance to Ukraine fallen to its lowest level since Jan 2022

As an example, the minister cited the FrankenSAM program, which adapts Soviet weapons to NATO models. This program is already being implemented, for which Kamyshin thanked U.S. Under Secretary of Defense William LaPlante and his team, Laura Cooper and William Schreiber.

The minister expressed his confidence that after the war is over, Ukraine, together with its international partners, will be able to take away the Russian market share in arms exports.

As reported, during the Defense Industries Conference DFNC1: US Edition, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum on joint weapons production and technical data exchange. In 2024, Ukraine will allocate an unprecedented budget for the development of defense production.