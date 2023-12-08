Rearmament Of Armenia By France - Provocative, Turkish President Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The rearmament of
Armenia by France is provocative, Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan said, Trend reports
Will be updated
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.