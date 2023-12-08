India Bans Onion Exports Till March 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 8 (KNN)

The central government on Thursday announced the prohibition of export of onions till

March 2024.

The notification released by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the export of onions will be, however, allowed on the basis of permission granted by the central government to other countries based on the request made by the countries.

Currently onion are sold approximately at Rs 60 per kg in retail markets.

“The Notification will come into effect from 08.12.2023. The provisions as under Para 1.05 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023 regarding transitional arrangement shall not be applicable under this Notification,” read the notification.

Loading of consignments of onions which commenced before this Notification are allowed.

In August, the government imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market until December 31, 2023.

Subsequently it set a Minimum Export Price (MEP) of USD 800 per tonne on a free-on-board basis for the export of onions with effect from October 29.

The central government had, though, exempted the export of 'Bangalore rose onion' from the export duty, with a small rider -- goods meant for export shall be allowed to be exported subject to the exporter furnishing a certificate from the Horticulture Commissioner, Government of Karnataka, certifying the item and quantity of Bangalore Rose Onion to be exported.

(KNN Bureau)