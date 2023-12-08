Fully Independent Azerbaijan To Hold First Countrywide Election In Its History

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan has no
political figures who could pose a serious challenge to President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the election,
political analyst Ilyas Huseynov told Trend .
Huseynov reminded that [namely during Ilham Aliyev's presidency]
the country has liberated its lands after 30 years of
occupation.
It's natural that there may be several candidates in the
election, but their chances of winning are significantly lower, the
analyst said.
He noted that the sudden and unexpected announcement of the
election is reminiscent of the parliamentary election in 2020. In
December 2019, President Ilham Aliyev unexpectedly announced that
extraordinary parliamentary election would take place in February
2020, nine months earlier than anticipated.
"Now it's difficult to exactly predict whether the mentioned
extraordinary presidential election is related to regional
processes. It can be assumed that the coming years will be more
stressful and challenging in the region and worldwide. Municipal
election will also take place in the country next year. Most
likely, parliamentary election will also be announced in the autumn
of next year," he emphasized.
Huseynov also reminded that, according to the results of the
referendum held in Azerbaijan in 2016, presidential election is
held every seven years. After this change, the incumbent President
Ilham Aliyev was re-elected as the head of state in April 2018.
"We are looking ahead to the presidential election scheduled for
February 7, 2024. Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and
sovereignty have been already fully restored. After Ilham Aliyev's
election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2018, he did
everything possible to solve the most important problem facing our
people," the analyst said. "Shortly after the start of the final
stage of the process of restoring territorial integrity, the full
potential of our country and our people was mobilized to achieve a
common goal, and the slogan 'Karabakh is Azerbaijan!' became the
motto of every Azerbaijani."
Besides, he mentioned that just two years after the election of
the President in 2018, the most glorious page in the modern history
of Azerbaijan began to be written.
Huseynov further pointed out the second Karabakh war, which
started on September 27, 2020, and lasted for 44 days, ended with
Azerbaijan's historic victory, and on September 20, 2023, local
anti-terrorist measures completed the process of fully restoring
territorial integrity, constitutional structure, and sovereignty of
Azerbaijan.
"The restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of
Azerbaijan has created new realities in the region and our country,
forming more favorable conditions for cooperation. For the first
time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election will be
held throughout the entire territory of the country. This election
will be remembered as the triumph of our territorial integrity and
sovereignty," he added.
On December 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding
early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107558815
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.