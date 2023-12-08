Qatar-Algeria Friendship Group Discusses Boosting Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council's Qatar-Algeria Parliamentary Friendship Group held yesterday a virtual meeting with its counterpart in the Algerian Peoples National Assembly.
Shura Council Member and Chairman of the Qatar-Algeria Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Council H E Youssef bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and Head of the Algeria-Qatar Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Peoples National Assembly H E Yahi Ali chaired the meeting.
During the meeting, both sides discussed parliamentary relations between Qatar and Algeria and ways to enhance them, in addition to many topics related to areas of bilateral parliamentary cooperation.
