Russians Employing Air Force, Trying To Advance Toward Kupiansk - Ukraine's Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed in action a total of 324 invaders and destroyed 37 units of enemy equipment in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.

This was reported by the chief press officer for the Ground Forces, Volodymyr Fitio, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Now the enemy does not stop their attempts to attack Ukrainian defenders along the entire line of responsibility of the Khortytsia grouping of troops. Over the past day, 13 attacks were repelled in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction. On the Kupiansk axis there were seven assaults near Synkivka. The enemy is trying to advance to the outskirts of the settlement in order to form a bridgehead for the attack on the city of Kupiansk - an important logistics center through which during the previous occupation, the enemy would bring in supplies. The Russians launched 14 air strikes, employing the entire arsenal of aviation - bombers, attack aircraft, and fire support helicopters. Guided aerial bombs were used," the spokesman said.

Fitio also noted that the enemy is actively launching kamikaze drones. In particular, 20 of those targeted Ukrainian defenders in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.

At the same time, the spokesman noted that the Defense Forces had killed in action 324 Russian invaders and destroyed 37 units of military equipment, including five tanks and four IFVs.

Informing about the situation in the Bakhmut direction, the spokesman said that it remains quite dynamic. On this part of the front, 12 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. The enemy launched three airstrikes and 33 kamikaze drones. In total, 40 enemy drones were downed and 141 invaders were confirmed as killed in action in this sector in the past day, Fitio reported.

He also noted that despite heavy losses, the enemy continues their offensive efforts.

"In our zone of responsibility, the enemy lost about 11,000 soldiers in November. The enemy suffers extremely heavy losses, but they don't count people, they learn quickly despite their losses. In addition, more than 1,100 units of enemy equipment were destroyed or damaged, including 128 tanks, 208 IFVs, and 259 mortars of various calibers," the spokesman said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's death toll in Ukraine since the invasion has amounted to 336,230.