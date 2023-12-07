Umerov, Pritzker Discuss Joint Production Of Weapons, Equipment By Ukraine, USA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Together with Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has held a meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It is important for us to create opportunities to attract American industrial business, particularly to create joint production of weapons and equipment. We are working on it,” Umerov noted.

Another priority is direct purchases from American companies.

“It is critically important for us to provide our soldiers with the necessary weapons and ammunition. Air defense is an important focus. We are strengthening our capabilities,” Umerov added.

In his words, developing a military industry that corresponds to the scale of the enemy's industrial capacity is a matter of national security.

In this regard, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry is launching the Defense Fund, which will become a direct partner for American companies in creating joint production and products.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry