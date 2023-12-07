Qatar Emphatically Denounces Extremists' Protest In Occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Thursday condemned, in the strongest terms, Israeli occupation for allowing a demonstration by extremists in occupied Jerusalem as a serious provocation and flagrant breach of Palestinian rights, and the Hashemite historical custodianship over holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned, in a press statement, against Israeli attempts to change the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.

The ministry underlined that these provocative steps would only lead to mounting tensions and violence spillover in the region.

It called on the international community to take urgent action to oblige Israel to commit to international law and give up breaking the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people as well as Islamic and Christian holy sites. (end)

sss









MENAFN07122023000071011013ID1107557401