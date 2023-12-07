Azerbaijan Highly Appreciates UK's Contribution To Demining Activities - Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan highly appreciates the UK's contribution to demining
activities, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov telling at the meeting of the
Joint Commission on Economic Co-operation between the Government of
Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great
Britain and Northern Ireland.
"We are confident that we will take even more successful steps
in this direction. Now, restoration and reconstruction works are
being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, and
within this process, British companies are involved in four
projects. Thus, they contribute to the expansion of both the scale
and scope of our cooperation," the Minister said.
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov also emphasized
that a bilateral agreement providing for a visa-free regime between
Azerbaijan and the UK was necessary.
"I would like to draw attention to several cases when
Azerbaijani citizens, including officials, students, and business
representatives, have faced difficulties in obtaining visas to the
UK. It is long overdue to sign a bilateral agreement providing for
a visa-free regime between our countries.
In addition, as noted above, the early signing of the
Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, virtual meetings of the
co-chairs twice a year, and regular contacts of experts in thematic
areas to ensure the smooth operation of the Intergovernmental
Commission would make a significant contribution to the expansion
of our co-operation," the Minister said.
The 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Co-operation
between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland started in
Baku today.
The meeting will discuss cooperation between the two countries
in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure,
information and communication technologies, cyber security, digital
economy, and other areas.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Energy Minister
Parviz Shahbazov and British Minister of State for Exports Lord
Malcolm Offord.
