Azerbaijan Highly Appreciates UK's Contribution To Demining Activities - Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the UK's contribution to demining activities, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov telling at the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Co-operation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"We are confident that we will take even more successful steps in this direction. Now, restoration and reconstruction works are being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, and within this process, British companies are involved in four projects. Thus, they contribute to the expansion of both the scale and scope of our cooperation," the Minister said.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov also emphasized that a bilateral agreement providing for a visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and the UK was necessary.

"I would like to draw attention to several cases when Azerbaijani citizens, including officials, students, and business representatives, have faced difficulties in obtaining visas to the UK. It is long overdue to sign a bilateral agreement providing for a visa-free regime between our countries.

In addition, as noted above, the early signing of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, virtual meetings of the co-chairs twice a year, and regular contacts of experts in thematic areas to ensure the smooth operation of the Intergovernmental Commission would make a significant contribution to the expansion of our co-operation," the Minister said.

The 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Co-operation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland started in Baku today.

The meeting will discuss cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cyber security, digital economy, and other areas.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and British Minister of State for Exports Lord Malcolm Offord.