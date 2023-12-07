UK Assists In Mine-Clearance Of Azerbaijan`S Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The UK will assist Azerbaijan in clearing its land of mines, Azernews reports, citing UK Export Minister Lord
Offord telling at the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on
Economic Cooperation.
"Under the I State Program on the Great Return, we have been
talking about how the UK can support Azerbaijan in this project.
Clearing mines is not an easy task. We are ready to help in this
area," the British Minister said.
To recall, today Baku hosted the 6th meeting of the Joint
Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of
Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great
Britain and Northern Ireland.
The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries in
the fields of business, transition to energy, healthcare,
infrastructure, information and communication technologies,
cyber-security, digital economy and other areas.
MENAFN07122023000195011045ID1107553979
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.