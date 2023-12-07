UK Assists In Mine-Clearance Of Azerbaijan`S Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The UK will assist Azerbaijan in clearing its land of mines, Azernews reports, citing UK Export Minister Lord Offord telling at the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

"Under the I State Program on the Great Return, we have been talking about how the UK can support Azerbaijan in this project. Clearing mines is not an easy task. We are ready to help in this area," the British Minister said.

To recall, today Baku hosted the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the two countries in the fields of business, transition to energy, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cyber-security, digital economy and other areas.