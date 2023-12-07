Azerbaijan's Deputy PM Meets President Of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has met with President of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd Xubin Qiao, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting hailed successful development of Azerbaijani-Chinese friendly relations and cooperation in the fields of mutual investments, political, trade-economic, transport-logistics, energy, agriculture, humanitarian, and other areas.

It was noted that the interstate relations have a character of a strategic partnership.

Potential projects for the development of Azerbaijan's green energy capabilities were discussed, emphasizing the importance of the signed cooperation documents in this area, and upcoming work and future goals were reviewed.

The meeting also discussed restoration and construction work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and opportunities for cooperation in this direction with China Energy International Group Co. Ltd.

The company established in 2021 is one of the leading ones in China. It provides total solutions and services for the development of green energy and low-carbon energy projects.

