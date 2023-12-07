Azerbaijan's Deputy PM Meets President Of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan's
Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has met with President of
China Energy International Group Co. Ltd Xubin Qiao, Trend reports via the
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The meeting hailed successful development of Azerbaijani-Chinese
friendly relations and cooperation in the fields of mutual
investments, political, trade-economic, transport-logistics,
energy, agriculture, humanitarian, and other areas.
It was noted that the interstate relations have a character of a
strategic partnership.
Potential projects for the development of Azerbaijan's green
energy capabilities were discussed, emphasizing the importance of
the signed cooperation documents in this area, and upcoming work
and future goals were reviewed.
The meeting also discussed restoration and construction work
carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and
opportunities for cooperation in this direction with China Energy
International Group Co. Ltd.
The company established in 2021 is one of the leading ones in
China. It provides total solutions and services for the development
of green energy and low-carbon energy projects.
